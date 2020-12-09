Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $512.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price target (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.39.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

