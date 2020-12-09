Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

HPE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

