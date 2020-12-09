Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

