Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $372,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 195,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

