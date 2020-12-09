Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.8% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 135,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after buying an additional 526,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 190.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 360,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $110,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,703,902 shares of company stock valued at $155,917,163. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

