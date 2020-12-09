Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

