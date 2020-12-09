Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ESEA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

ESEA stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

