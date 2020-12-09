Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after acquiring an additional 192,386 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

