ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.