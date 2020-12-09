ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 increased their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.03.

NYSE BA opened at $236.57 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $353.60. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average is $175.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

