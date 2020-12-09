ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

