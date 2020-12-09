ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,534 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PPD by 67.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PPD by 204.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PPD by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of PPD opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 35.65.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

