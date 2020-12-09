ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 26,109 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 404.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Masonite International worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Masonite International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $3,653,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

