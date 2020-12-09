ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 646 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Moody’s by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

NYSE:MCO opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

