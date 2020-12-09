ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 162,121 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338,509 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $8,823,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

