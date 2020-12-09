ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,054 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of The Simply Good Foods worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

