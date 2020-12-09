ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.50 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after buying an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after buying an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 145.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,027,000 after buying an additional 561,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

