ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,196,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,501,000 after buying an additional 132,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $63,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,978 shares of company stock worth $24,062,937 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

