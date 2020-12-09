ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,564 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,726 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,690 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

