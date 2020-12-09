ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.18 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.