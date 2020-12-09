ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.18 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

NSC opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.