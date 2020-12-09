ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 797.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,324 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,730 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of ADT worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ADT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,137,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $809,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.