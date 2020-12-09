ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $2,602,201.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,536 shares of company stock worth $19,520,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.