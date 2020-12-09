ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.66 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 31.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.50. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $93.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $71,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,497.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,220 shares of company stock valued at $53,727,635. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

