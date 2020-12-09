ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.81 Million in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,875 shares of company stock valued at $19,666,355. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

