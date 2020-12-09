ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 213,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $202.33 million, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.