ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

