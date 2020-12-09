ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,982 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.13, for a total transaction of $3,666,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,350 shares of company stock worth $92,947,036 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $412.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 528.21, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

