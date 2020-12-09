ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 223,620 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1,208.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,620 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

