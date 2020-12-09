ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

LBRDK stock opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.