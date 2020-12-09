ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 260,082 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Pactiv Evergreen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Jonathan D. Rich bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Also, CFO Michael Ragen bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

