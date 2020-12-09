ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,498 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Cloudera worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,345,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after acquiring an additional 470,174 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,990,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

NYSE CLDR opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

