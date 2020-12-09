ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,440 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Workhorse Group worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $259,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,782.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $1,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,202 shares of company stock worth $6,462,251 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

