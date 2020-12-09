ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 19,701 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 525,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,932,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.