ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 36,405 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,405 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GBT stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

