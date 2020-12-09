ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 44,918 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,918 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,914,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.