ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 59,955 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,955 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBLU opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

