ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 70,895 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,895 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.