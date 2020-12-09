ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,202 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

