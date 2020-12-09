Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

