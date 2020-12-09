First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $208.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.