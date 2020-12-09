First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,982,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

