First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,655 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Main Street Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 231.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 145,564 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

