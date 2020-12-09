First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,686 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,427,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,847,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $112.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.