First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,431 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,171. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

