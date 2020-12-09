First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,180 shares of company stock worth $152,800,001. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

FB opened at $283.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $807.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.