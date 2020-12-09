First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,585 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 145.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.