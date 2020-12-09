First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -271.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

