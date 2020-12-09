First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

