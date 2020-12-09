First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $1,292,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

